City to review thousands of consulting reports after Linc, Red Hill safety fiascos

The overhead sign inspection reports found problems like cracked brackets, broken welds and loose bolts on the 45 metal skeletons that loom over the Linc, Red Hill, Burlington Street and escarpment access roads.

The 2012 report recommended action on some repairs within a year. The 2017 report suggested repairs within a month in some cases.

While the city did replace two structures wholesale on Burlington Street in 2017 and 2018, most of the remaining recommended repairs waited until last month.

The delayed repairs are a concern to Mountain Coun. John-Paul Danko, who is also a civil engineer.

"There is a reason engineers make recommendations and a reason we do inspections," said Danko, who was on vacation when councillors discussed the reports behind closed doors Monday.

"So, if you have a report that says do repairs in one month, and they're not done, then obviously that is going to be a concern."

But Danko added he is pleased with how quickly "new management" in public works have acted to investigate and act on the apparent lost reports.

Starting later this year, a judge will be asked to try to determine how a now-infamous friction study on the Red Hill was hidden from the public eye for years even as crashes piled up on the parkway.

Soldo said city staffers are still trying to determine why the overhead sign repairs were not done.

Former head of city engineering Gary Moore, who retired last year and took a contract position on Hamilton's LRT team, was in charge of the department when both reports fell off the radar.

Reached briefly on vacation, Moore said he was not aware of the details surrounding the overhead sign report. He also said he "can't talk about" the ongoing Red Hill saga.

mvandongen@thespec.com

905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec

