New criminal charges added, two withdrawn in Havana Group Supplies saga

Two criminal charges have been withdrawn and two new charges added in the ongoing saga surrounding principals of Havana Group Supplies Inc., a construction-related company that was the subject of an extensive Spectator investigation earlier this year for its questionable business practices.

Fraud charges against John Findlay, Havana Group Supplies' director of corporate affairs, and Zachary Everett, who was the company's president, have been withdrawn by the Crown attorney.

The charges had been initiated by Gary McHale, a former vice president of Havana Group Supplies, by way of a seldom-used process known as a private prosecution.

Findlay then succeeded in using the private prosecution process to have criminal charges of extortion and wrongful interference with communications laid against McHale.

Findlay alleges that McHale made threats against him if Findlay didn't turn over confidential and privileged information. He also alleges McHale recorded a conversation between Findlay and Everett without their knowledge or consent.

McHale denies the accusations.

"The charges are a joke and clearly done to be vindictive," McHale stated.

Typically, criminal charges are put forward by the police in co-operation with the Crown attorney. With a private criminal prosecution, anyone who has reasonable grounds to believe an offence has been committed can apply to present evidence under oath to a justice of the peace.

A special hearing is then held and the justice of the peace considers the allegations and evidence presented, then decides whether or not criminal charges can proceed.

A representative of the Crown attorney attends and can intervene to avoid any abuse of the process and ensure that "such prosecutions are in the best interest of the administration of justice, " according to information provided by Ontario's attorney general ministry.