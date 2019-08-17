Osler Health System expands innovative project in Brampton to Mississauga, Halton, Hamilton and Niagara

Health Canada has awarded William Osler Health System $1.5 million to expand its Prevention of Error-Based Transfers (PoET) project to long-term care facilities in Mississauga-Halton and Hamilton-Niagara regions.

The funding comes from Health Canada’s Health Care Policy Contribution Program.

The project is a joint venture with McMaster University’s Department of Family Medicine and the Mississauga-Halton and Hamilton-Niagara Local Health Integration Networks (LHINs), over a three-year period.

PoET is an initiative that helps prevent unnecessary or unwanted transitions between long-term care homes and hospitals. It is based on an ethical obligation to provide treatment that long-term care residents in end-of-life care want and can benefit from.