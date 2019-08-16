New Greensville school finally hits green light

Stalled by cost overruns and a change in government, the long awaited rebuild of the Greensville public elementary school is expected to start as early as September after getting a green light from the province.

“I’m ecstatic,” Paul Tut, the area’s trustee, said after the school board received permission to award the contract on Aug. 16, ending a stalemate that effectively lost the summer construction season.

“That school community has been waiting for a very long time and I’m extremely, extremely happy for them, the students, the educators, the parents, and I think this just shows you what happens when you’re persistent.”

Approved by the previous Liberal government in October 2015, the 381-student school was originally slated to open this September as part of a larger $11.9-million joint venture with the city that included a public library and community centre.

Following two tenders that drew bids well overbudget, trustees in April agreed to retender the school as a standalone project, but bids again exceed the $9.8-million limit, which included $1 million for two child-care rooms.

The province is contributing $4.5 million, with the board footing the remainder with money from the sale of school properties.

The former Greensville school was demolished last summer and its students have shifted to nearby Spencer Valley, which will close once the new school opens.

The new approved budget is $12,024,000 and construction is expected to take 12 to 16 months. Three of seven bids received by the board in May were below $12 million, with Guelph-based Tambro Construction Ltd.’s the lowest at $11,156,000.

Donna Skelly, the area’s MPP, announced the approval to award the contract in a press release.

When a reporter called her office, an assistant said she was unavailable for comment because she was in meetings for the morning and then travelling outside the riding.