Higher fines and shuttle bus relieve parking woes at Spencer Gorge

Illegal parking near Tews and Webster's falls has decreased significantly this year, thanks to increased fines and continued shuttle bus service to the falls from Christie Lake Conservation Area. But local residents say that while those measures are an improvement, illegal parking, trespassing and littering are ongoing problems.

“Last Saturday I had to ask two guys to get off my terrace and smoke their dope elsewhere,” said Shannon Kyles, who lives on Harvest Road near Tews Falls, on Aug. 13.

“The shuttle is great and works much better than before, but the two per cent of ugly tourists are still there and causing all sorts of problems.”

After years of Greensville residents’ complaints about the overwhelming number of tourists accessing the falls, the City of Hamilton banned street parking in the Spencer Gorge area. The Hamilton Conservation Authority (HCA) closed its parking lots in the area on weekends and holidays throughout the summer. The shuttle was initially offered by a private group, and ran from Mizener's Antiques and Flea Market, but was taken over by the HCA last year and moved to Christie Lake.

In April, the city created a special parking enforcement area in Greensville, raising all parking fines to $250 -- $200 with early payment. Previously, parking tickets in that area were $33, or $26 with early payment. Signage displaying the new ticket amount was also installed in the area, says James Buffett, the city’s manager of parking enforcement and school safety. Estimates he provided show there were about 1,500 parking tickets issued in the Spencer Gorge area in 2017, then a whopping 2,250 in 2018. This year, so far, only about 300 tickets have been issued.

“Please remind your friends and family that there is no waterfall parking in Greensville on the weekends,” wrote local Coun. Arlene VanderBeek in her Aug. 2 column in the Review, noting the Christie Lake shuttle “seems to be a success.”

Lisa Burnside, HCA’s chief administrative officer, says her organization is pleased with the shuttle’s usage so far.

“We think the shuttle has been the most effective change to ease that congestion and car traffic in the area of Greensville,” she told the Review.

She said about 105,000 people have visited Spencer Gorge annually over the past five years. Last year, about 53,000 people took the shuttle -- a number equivalent to more than 17,000 cars, assuming each car contains three people.

Since the shuttle began running this year, over Easter weekend, there have been more than 34,000 visitors. Burnside said that after testing the Christie Lake launch point last year, the HCA has found it well-received by visitors, who didn’t have many amenities available when parking on the streets of Greensville.