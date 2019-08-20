What's going on here now? Turf installation nears completion at Waterdown high school

The new artificial turf field and track at Waterdown District High School is almost complete and should be ready sometime in September.
JUST THE FACTS
Construction started in May with the removal of the existing track and grass field.
The $2.1-million project includes a new track and field and the installation of metal bleachers to replace the old wooden set, according to Ward 15 school board trustee Penny Deathe.
The upgrades were a part of a five-year-old Hamilton public board plan to change the fields at four secondary schools, including New North, Nora Frances Henderson and Sir Winston Churchill, from sod to artificial turf.
The artificial turf, according to Deathe, means a longer season for high school teams from April to October, more hours of play time per week and lower annual maintenance. The field's durability also increases rental opportunities by community partners.
– With files from Mac Christie
