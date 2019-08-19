Cash, merchandise stolen in Waterdown Variety break-in

Hamilton police are investigating a break-in at Waterdown Variety.

According to media relations officer Const. Lorraine Edwards, the entry occurred between midnight and 7 a.m. on Aug. 18, when cash and merchandise were reportedly stolen.

An employee noticed the store had been broken into upon arriving for work Sunday. Police were notified and the forensic unit attended the Hamilton Street North location, where they processed evidence, including fingerprints, and took photos of the scene.

“Video still needs to be reviewed (and is) not available for police yet,” said Edwards.