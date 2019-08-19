Green Organic Dutchman ships to Ontario Cannabis Store

The Green Organic Dutchman says it has completed their first shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store.

This marks the company's first entry into the Canadian recreational market. Their premium dried flower flagship strain Unite Organic, which has previously been available to medicinal patients, will be available on OCS.ca and in select retail locations across Ontario this month.

"Today's milestone gets us one step closer to achieving our vision of becoming the world's leading brand for premium certified organic cannabis in both medical and recreational segments," CEO Brian Athaide said in a news release Friday. "We look forward to continuing to expand our distribution network as we ramp up production in the months ahead."

The Green Organic Dutchman also recently opened sales to medical patients across the country. The company has also signed supply agreements with Alberta and British Columbia.