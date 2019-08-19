Ford sticks to funding cuts: Hamilton expects to be on the hook for $10 million

Premier Doug Ford's ties to lobbyists has Tory riding association 'alarmed'

Doug Ford is taking motorists for a ride with gas pump stickers

The province's new plan will see all municipalities pay 30 per cent of public health care costs.

Previously, municipalities had varying public health cost-sharing arrangements with the province, with Ontario paying 100 per cent or 75 per cent in some cases.

Right now, Hamilton taxpayers cover 25 per cent of the public health tab, or $12.4 million of a $51 million total budget.

The province has built in "protection" to help municipalities that experience a more than 10 per cent increase in the funding they're expected to contribute, Health Minister Christine Elliott said during her address Monday.

Starting Jan. 1, municipalities will also have to pay 20 per cent of the cost of creating new child care spaces, which the province previously fully funded.

Some cuts to funding for administrative child care costs are being delayed until 2021 and others are being delayed to 2022.

On Monday, Ford announced municipalities will receive "transitional funding" in 2020 for child care and public health services.

"That allows us to take a look at things over a year or two rather than having to right from Day 1 start with a different level of service or a different funding formula," Johnson said.

How that will impact Hamilton remains to be seen until the city receives "funding letters" Elliott said will be sent out imminently.

Once the city receives written confirmation, Johnson said they will report back to council with a clearer picture of what the impacts look like for 2020.

Coun. Lloyd Ferguson, who was in Ottawa for the AMO conference, said he was "cautiously optimistic" following the premier's address.

He said news about the 4 per cent increase for paramedic services is "helpful" given how the city was on the hook for the entire cost of a new ambulance in 2018 and again in 2019 despite the normal 50-50 cost sharing between the municipality and province.

"For the most part it was good news from what I could hear in the presentation," he said. "But as with any of these announcements, the devil's always in the detail."

Ford did not address funding around other areas — like Ontario Works and long-term care — in his speech Monday.

Right now, the city is projecting shortfalls of $700,000 for long-term care and $1.5 million for Ontario Works next year.

npaddon@thespec.com

905-526-2420 | @NatatTheSpec

—With files from The Canadian Press

npaddon@thespec.com

905-526-2420 | @NatatTheSpec

—With files from The Canadian Press