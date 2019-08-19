Ford sticks to funding cuts: Hamilton expects to be on the hook for $10 million

The funding boost for paramedic services announced by the province Monday is "good news" for Hamilton, but the city still expects to be on the hook to find around $10 million in savings from other cuts next year.
"It may not be everything we would have hoped for, but I think today is a signal that heading into 2020, there's a few things that aren't going to be quite as problematic as they were before," said Paul Johnson, the city's general manager of healthy and safe communities.
At the Association of Municipalities of Ontario meeting in Ottawa, Premier Doug Ford told those gathered land ambulance funding will increase by 4 per cent this year and to expect another boost in 2020.
Johnson said it's not yet known what that percentage will look like locally, but the increase is "welcome news" given a previously expected $1.9 million annual shortfall for Hamilton paramedic services in 2020.
But Ontario is still moving ahead with some controversial municipal funding cuts for public health and child care Jan. 1 after Ford reversed retroactive cuts announced earlier this year in response to a growing chorus of municipal complaints.
Those areas are where Hamilton continues to feel the greatest effect, Johnson said.
The city's projected funding gaps for child care and public health budgets next year are $3.4 million and $4.7 million respectively, according to a report that went before councillors in June.
"There's nothing that I can see today that changes the pressure," he said about the announcement.
Premier Doug Ford's ties to lobbyists has Tory riding association 'alarmed'
Doug Ford is taking motorists for a ride with gas pump stickers
The province's new plan will see all municipalities pay 30 per cent of public health care costs.
Previously, municipalities had varying public health cost-sharing arrangements with the province, with Ontario paying 100 per cent or 75 per cent in some cases.
Right now, Hamilton taxpayers cover 25 per cent of the public health tab, or $12.4 million of a $51 million total budget.
The province has built in "protection" to help municipalities that experience a more than 10 per cent increase in the funding they're expected to contribute, Health Minister Christine Elliott said during her address Monday.
Starting Jan. 1, municipalities will also have to pay 20 per cent of the cost of creating new child care spaces, which the province previously fully funded.
Some cuts to funding for administrative child care costs are being delayed until 2021 and others are being delayed to 2022.
On Monday, Ford announced municipalities will receive "transitional funding" in 2020 for child care and public health services.
"That allows us to take a look at things over a year or two rather than having to right from Day 1 start with a different level of service or a different funding formula," Johnson said.
How that will impact Hamilton remains to be seen until the city receives "funding letters" Elliott said will be sent out imminently.
Once the city receives written confirmation, Johnson said they will report back to council with a clearer picture of what the impacts look like for 2020.
Coun. Lloyd Ferguson, who was in Ottawa for the AMO conference, said he was "cautiously optimistic" following the premier's address.
He said news about the 4 per cent increase for paramedic services is "helpful" given how the city was on the hook for the entire cost of a new ambulance in 2018 and again in 2019 despite the normal 50-50 cost sharing between the municipality and province.
"For the most part it was good news from what I could hear in the presentation," he said. "But as with any of these announcements, the devil's always in the detail."
Ford did not address funding around other areas — like Ontario Works and long-term care — in his speech Monday.
Right now, the city is projecting shortfalls of $700,000 for long-term care and $1.5 million for Ontario Works next year.
npaddon@thespec.com
905-526-2420 | @NatatTheSpec
—With files from The Canadian Press
905-526-2420 | @NatatTheSpec
—With files from The Canadian Press
The funding boost for paramedic services announced by the province Monday is "good news" for Hamilton, but the city still expects to be on the hook to find around $10 million in savings from other cuts next year.
"It may not be everything we would have hoped for, but I think today is a signal that heading into 2020, there's a few things that aren't going to be quite as problematic as they were before," said Paul Johnson, the city's general manager of healthy and safe communities.
At the Association of Municipalities of Ontario meeting in Ottawa, Premier Doug Ford told those gathered land ambulance funding will increase by 4 per cent this year and to expect another boost in 2020.
Johnson said it's not yet known what that percentage will look like locally, but the increase is "welcome news" given a previously expected $1.9 million annual shortfall for Hamilton paramedic services in 2020.
But Ontario is still moving ahead with some controversial municipal funding cuts for public health and child care Jan. 1 after Ford reversed retroactive cuts announced earlier this year in response to a growing chorus of municipal complaints.
Those areas are where Hamilton continues to feel the greatest effect, Johnson said.
The city's projected funding gaps for child care and public health budgets next year are $3.4 million and $4.7 million respectively, according to a report that went before councillors in June.
"There's nothing that I can see today that changes the pressure," he said about the announcement.
RELATED:
Ontario moving ahead with municipal funding cuts in 2020: Doug Ford
Premier Doug Ford's ties to lobbyists has Tory riding association 'alarmed'
Doug Ford is taking motorists for a ride with gas pump stickers
The province's new plan will see all municipalities pay 30 per cent of public health care costs.
Previously, municipalities had varying public health cost-sharing arrangements with the province, with Ontario paying 100 per cent or 75 per cent in some cases.
Right now, Hamilton taxpayers cover 25 per cent of the public health tab, or $12.4 million of a $51 million total budget.
The province has built in "protection" to help municipalities that experience a more than 10 per cent increase in the funding they're expected to contribute, Health Minister Christine Elliott said during her address Monday.
Starting Jan. 1, municipalities will also have to pay 20 per cent of the cost of creating new child care spaces, which the province previously fully funded.
Some cuts to funding for administrative child care costs are being delayed until 2021 and others are being delayed to 2022.
On Monday, Ford announced municipalities will receive "transitional funding" in 2020 for child care and public health services.
"That allows us to take a look at things over a year or two rather than having to right from Day 1 start with a different level of service or a different funding formula," Johnson said.
How that will impact Hamilton remains to be seen until the city receives "funding letters" Elliott said will be sent out imminently.
Once the city receives written confirmation, Johnson said they will report back to council with a clearer picture of what the impacts look like for 2020.
Coun. Lloyd Ferguson, who was in Ottawa for the AMO conference, said he was "cautiously optimistic" following the premier's address.
He said news about the 4 per cent increase for paramedic services is "helpful" given how the city was on the hook for the entire cost of a new ambulance in 2018 and again in 2019 despite the normal 50-50 cost sharing between the municipality and province.
"For the most part it was good news from what I could hear in the presentation," he said. "But as with any of these announcements, the devil's always in the detail."
Ford did not address funding around other areas — like Ontario Works and long-term care — in his speech Monday.
Right now, the city is projecting shortfalls of $700,000 for long-term care and $1.5 million for Ontario Works next year.
npaddon@thespec.com
905-526-2420 | @NatatTheSpec
—With files from The Canadian Press
905-526-2420 | @NatatTheSpec
—With files from The Canadian Press
The funding boost for paramedic services announced by the province Monday is "good news" for Hamilton, but the city still expects to be on the hook to find around $10 million in savings from other cuts next year.
"It may not be everything we would have hoped for, but I think today is a signal that heading into 2020, there's a few things that aren't going to be quite as problematic as they were before," said Paul Johnson, the city's general manager of healthy and safe communities.
At the Association of Municipalities of Ontario meeting in Ottawa, Premier Doug Ford told those gathered land ambulance funding will increase by 4 per cent this year and to expect another boost in 2020.
Johnson said it's not yet known what that percentage will look like locally, but the increase is "welcome news" given a previously expected $1.9 million annual shortfall for Hamilton paramedic services in 2020.
But Ontario is still moving ahead with some controversial municipal funding cuts for public health and child care Jan. 1 after Ford reversed retroactive cuts announced earlier this year in response to a growing chorus of municipal complaints.
Those areas are where Hamilton continues to feel the greatest effect, Johnson said.
The city's projected funding gaps for child care and public health budgets next year are $3.4 million and $4.7 million respectively, according to a report that went before councillors in June.
"There's nothing that I can see today that changes the pressure," he said about the announcement.
RELATED:
Ontario moving ahead with municipal funding cuts in 2020: Doug Ford
Premier Doug Ford's ties to lobbyists has Tory riding association 'alarmed'
Doug Ford is taking motorists for a ride with gas pump stickers
The province's new plan will see all municipalities pay 30 per cent of public health care costs.
Previously, municipalities had varying public health cost-sharing arrangements with the province, with Ontario paying 100 per cent or 75 per cent in some cases.
Right now, Hamilton taxpayers cover 25 per cent of the public health tab, or $12.4 million of a $51 million total budget.
The province has built in "protection" to help municipalities that experience a more than 10 per cent increase in the funding they're expected to contribute, Health Minister Christine Elliott said during her address Monday.
Starting Jan. 1, municipalities will also have to pay 20 per cent of the cost of creating new child care spaces, which the province previously fully funded.
Some cuts to funding for administrative child care costs are being delayed until 2021 and others are being delayed to 2022.
On Monday, Ford announced municipalities will receive "transitional funding" in 2020 for child care and public health services.
"That allows us to take a look at things over a year or two rather than having to right from Day 1 start with a different level of service or a different funding formula," Johnson said.
How that will impact Hamilton remains to be seen until the city receives "funding letters" Elliott said will be sent out imminently.
Once the city receives written confirmation, Johnson said they will report back to council with a clearer picture of what the impacts look like for 2020.
Coun. Lloyd Ferguson, who was in Ottawa for the AMO conference, said he was "cautiously optimistic" following the premier's address.
He said news about the 4 per cent increase for paramedic services is "helpful" given how the city was on the hook for the entire cost of a new ambulance in 2018 and again in 2019 despite the normal 50-50 cost sharing between the municipality and province.
"For the most part it was good news from what I could hear in the presentation," he said. "But as with any of these announcements, the devil's always in the detail."
Ford did not address funding around other areas — like Ontario Works and long-term care — in his speech Monday.
Right now, the city is projecting shortfalls of $700,000 for long-term care and $1.5 million for Ontario Works next year.
npaddon@thespec.com
905-526-2420 | @NatatTheSpec
—With files from The Canadian Press
905-526-2420 | @NatatTheSpec
—With files from The Canadian Press