Waterdown Fortinos is expanding. Here's what you need to know

Details of the massive Waterdown Fortinos expansion were shared with the public at an Aug. 19 meeting at the Waterdown branch of the Royal Canadian Legion.
Here's what you need to know about the 25,000-square-foot expansion within the existing plaza at 115 Hamilton Str. N. at Parkside Drive:
THE TIMELINE
The initial plan for the estimated $12-million expansion was to get construction underway this August but due to delays, ground breaking won’t begin until October or the spring. Once construction gets underway, the project may be complete as early as mid-spring or as late as summer 2020.
THE FOOTPRINT
Davide Pellegrini, Condor Properties manager of planning and development, told guests at the Aug. 19 meeting that the store currently occupies 37,000 square feet. The expansion will add another 25,000 square feet, of which 16,000 square feet will be newly-constructed. About 9,000 square feet of footprint will be made up of five retail units that already exist within the plaza. The expansion will also see the removal of 40 parking spaces, for a new total of 589 places to park.
THE FEATURES
The planned overhaul serves as an opportunity to upgrade to the grocery store. A Pane Fresco will be included in the upgraded Fortinos. The store will also carry a selection of wines and beer, providing customers with one-stop shopping.
THE DESIGN
The updated design will not interfere with the current look and feel of the plaza, said Pellegrini. The signage will be updated to a modern design and will also have the Pane Fresco sign beside it. The expansion will include a glass area that will provide the 100-seat section of Pane Fresco with a view of the parking lot.
A minor variance is required to execute the plans. The property is in the New Commercial and Mixed-Use Zones, which went into effect in 2017 and states buildings must be taller than 7.5 metres in height. The current grocery store is approximately 6.9 metres. However, to maintain the look of the plaza, Condor wants to leave the building at its current height.
THE NEARBY BUSINESSES
Herbal One, Quiznos, Soho Premium Dry Cleaning, Baskin Robbins, Magicuts, Serenity Tanning Salon, 241 Pizza have all left the plaza ahead of the construction. IDA Pharmacy has relocated to 145 Hamilton St. N. and Parkside Medical Centre is expected to join the pharmacy at its new location this month.
THE REACTION
Those in attendance at Monday's meeting were enthusiastic about the planned update. However, concerns, including light and noise pollution, and loitering, were brought to Pellegrini's attention.
WHAT'S NEXT?
Condor Properties is planning a subsequent meeting to address concerns raised by residents. A date, time and venue has not yet been announced.
– with files from Saira Peesker
