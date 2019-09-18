Apollo Cannabis Clinics opens Etobicoke location

Apollo Cannabis Clinics has opened its fourth location in Toronto, at 295 The West Mall, unit 100, in south Etobicoke.

Through the clinic, patients connect with physicians and health care professionals who educate them about cannabis in relation to their specific conditions and needs. Together, they determine if cannabis is the correct option for the patient — and if so, a prescription is issued.

After speaking with a physician or nurse, the patient will then meet with a patient care specialist and receive a personalized treatment plan, before going off and ordering their prescription.

After a patient's first appointment, Apollo offers ongoing support and followup appointments.