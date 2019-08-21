Dog reunited with owner after Hamilton firefighters called in for rope rescue

Hamilton firefighters performed a rope rescue Tuesday to reunite a lost dog with its owner.

The dog managed to slip off its leash and run away from its owner before tumbling five metres off a ledge on a trail just east of Chedoke Civic Golf Course around 10:45 a.m., deputy fire chief Dan Milovanovic said in an email.

Animal services attended but could not reach the dog and so the fire department was contacted, he said.

"Hamilton Fire responded to assist and it was decided to execute a rope rescue for everyone's safety," he said.