Conservation Halton blindsided by provincial letter asking it to shut down non-core programs

None of those initiatives are supported by tax dollars, he said.

"This is not going to result in any financial savings for anybody," he said.

Out of Conservation Halton's roughly $30-million budget, the province contributes $145,000 toward its flood forecasting and operations program, Basit said.

Municipal funding from Halton, Peel, Hamilton and Wellington County make up $9 million, and the remainder is self-generated.

"It would make absolutely no sense to wind down these types of programs," he said. "They are critical to our communities.

"They actually generate revenue, which we put right back into these conservation areas to invest in our capital assets to make it more accessible to do improvements and, frankly, to cater to a growing population."

After receiving the letter, Basit said he won't take any steps except to continue to work toward defining regulations.

Lisa Burnside, chief administrative officer of the Hamilton Conservation Authority (HCA), said it's too early to say whether changes to their programs will be required as they must first see the provincial regulations.

"Certainly we look forward to those being released and that opportunity for input as they get finalized," she said.

Once the detailed regulations are released, HCA can examine which of their programs and services align with the revised Conservation Authorities Act.

From the information available, Burnside said she believes HCA is well-positioned with two core mandates identified — risk of natural hazards, and conservation and management of its lands.

npaddon@thespec.com

905-526-2420 | @NatatTheSpec

-With files from The Toronto Star

