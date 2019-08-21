Cannabis store approved for Peterborough

A Peterborough-based company has been awarded one of seven cannabis sales licence for Eastern Ontario.
A company called Huge Shops Ontario Inc. is included on the latest list of approved cannabis vendors. The company lists its address as 566 Frank Hill Rd., which is the location of a Coffee Time restaurant at Fowlers Corners.
Huge Shops partnered with Coffee Time last year to work on turning some of the chain's locations into cannabis stores.
The location of Peterborough's cannabis store has not been announced. The Coffee Time at Fowlers Corners is just over the border from Peterborough County in the City of Kawartha Lakes.
Other communities with businesses granted licences this week include Nepean, Barrie, Collingwood and three in Innisfil.
Lloyd Tucker could be granted a licence if someone on the original list of seven drops out.
Also on the waiting list is Cirollian Capital Inc., based in Lindsay.
Businesses were chosen via a lottery system administed by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario. A first group of potential vendors was chosen earlier this year. Cannabis sales became legal in Canada this year, with Ontario opting for a system that combines government-run mail order and privately owned standalone stores.
A Selwyn man has also been named to the waiting list for an eastern Ontario cannabis sales licence.
This story is developing, with updates to come.
A Peterborough-based company has been awarded one of seven cannabis sales licence for Eastern Ontario.
A company called Huge Shops Ontario Inc. is included on the latest list of approved cannabis vendors. The company lists its address as 566 Frank Hill Rd., which is the location of a Coffee Time restaurant at Fowlers Corners.
Huge Shops partnered with Coffee Time last year to work on turning some of the chain's locations into cannabis stores.
The location of Peterborough's cannabis store has not been announced. The Coffee Time at Fowlers Corners is just over the border from Peterborough County in the City of Kawartha Lakes.
Other communities with businesses granted licences this week include Nepean, Barrie, Collingwood and three in Innisfil.
Lloyd Tucker could be granted a licence if someone on the original list of seven drops out.
Also on the waiting list is Cirollian Capital Inc., based in Lindsay.
Businesses were chosen via a lottery system administed by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario. A first group of potential vendors was chosen earlier this year. Cannabis sales became legal in Canada this year, with Ontario opting for a system that combines government-run mail order and privately owned standalone stores.
A Selwyn man has also been named to the waiting list for an eastern Ontario cannabis sales licence.
This story is developing, with updates to come.
A Peterborough-based company has been awarded one of seven cannabis sales licence for Eastern Ontario.
A company called Huge Shops Ontario Inc. is included on the latest list of approved cannabis vendors. The company lists its address as 566 Frank Hill Rd., which is the location of a Coffee Time restaurant at Fowlers Corners.
Huge Shops partnered with Coffee Time last year to work on turning some of the chain's locations into cannabis stores.
The location of Peterborough's cannabis store has not been announced. The Coffee Time at Fowlers Corners is just over the border from Peterborough County in the City of Kawartha Lakes.
Other communities with businesses granted licences this week include Nepean, Barrie, Collingwood and three in Innisfil.
Lloyd Tucker could be granted a licence if someone on the original list of seven drops out.
Also on the waiting list is Cirollian Capital Inc., based in Lindsay.
Businesses were chosen via a lottery system administed by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario. A first group of potential vendors was chosen earlier this year. Cannabis sales became legal in Canada this year, with Ontario opting for a system that combines government-run mail order and privately owned standalone stores.
A Selwyn man has also been named to the waiting list for an eastern Ontario cannabis sales licence.
This story is developing, with updates to come.