Search continues for missing Brampton woman whose car was spotted in Dundas

Peel Regional Police are still seeking information that may help them locate a Brampton woman who has been missing for a week.

Lovleen Dhawan, 27, was last seen in the area of McLaughlin Road South and Steeles Avenue West in Brampton on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Over the weekend, Hamilton Police began assisting Peel police in their investigation after a bronze Hyundai Elantra belonging to her family was found in the parking lot of Tew Falls, located at 607 Harvest Rd. in Dundas.

A hiker reportedly found the keys belonging to that vehicle and placed them on the car. Police are asking the hiker to contact investigators and provide any information that may assist in finding Dhawan.