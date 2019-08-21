Search continues for missing Brampton woman whose car was spotted in Dundas

Peel Regional Police are still seeking information that may help them locate a Brampton woman who has been missing for a week.
Lovleen Dhawan, 27, was last seen in the area of McLaughlin Road South and Steeles Avenue West in Brampton on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 14.
Over the weekend, Hamilton Police began assisting Peel police in their investigation after a bronze Hyundai Elantra belonging to her family was found in the parking lot of Tew Falls, located at 607 Harvest Rd. in Dundas.
A hiker reportedly found the keys belonging to that vehicle and placed them on the car. Police are asking the hiker to contact investigators and provide any information that may assist in finding Dhawan.
On Wednesday, Aug. 21, Hamilton police said their role in the investigation has concluded as Peel police have taken over the lead. Hamilton police said they will still be available to assist with the investigation upon request.
Dhawan is described as South Asian, five-foot-seven, thin build, with shoulder length, straight, black hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black and pink hooded sweater and black shoes.
Anyone with information can contact Peel's 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 2233. Tips can also be submitted anonymously with Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.
Peel Regional Police are still seeking information that may help them locate a Brampton woman who has been missing for a week.
Lovleen Dhawan, 27, was last seen in the area of McLaughlin Road South and Steeles Avenue West in Brampton on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 14.
Over the weekend, Hamilton Police began assisting Peel police in their investigation after a bronze Hyundai Elantra belonging to her family was found in the parking lot of Tew Falls, located at 607 Harvest Rd. in Dundas.
A hiker reportedly found the keys belonging to that vehicle and placed them on the car. Police are asking the hiker to contact investigators and provide any information that may assist in finding Dhawan.
On Wednesday, Aug. 21, Hamilton police said their role in the investigation has concluded as Peel police have taken over the lead. Hamilton police said they will still be available to assist with the investigation upon request.
Dhawan is described as South Asian, five-foot-seven, thin build, with shoulder length, straight, black hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black and pink hooded sweater and black shoes.
Anyone with information can contact Peel's 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 2233. Tips can also be submitted anonymously with Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.
Peel Regional Police are still seeking information that may help them locate a Brampton woman who has been missing for a week.
Lovleen Dhawan, 27, was last seen in the area of McLaughlin Road South and Steeles Avenue West in Brampton on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 14.
Over the weekend, Hamilton Police began assisting Peel police in their investigation after a bronze Hyundai Elantra belonging to her family was found in the parking lot of Tew Falls, located at 607 Harvest Rd. in Dundas.
A hiker reportedly found the keys belonging to that vehicle and placed them on the car. Police are asking the hiker to contact investigators and provide any information that may assist in finding Dhawan.
On Wednesday, Aug. 21, Hamilton police said their role in the investigation has concluded as Peel police have taken over the lead. Hamilton police said they will still be available to assist with the investigation upon request.
Dhawan is described as South Asian, five-foot-seven, thin build, with shoulder length, straight, black hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black and pink hooded sweater and black shoes.
Anyone with information can contact Peel's 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 2233. Tips can also be submitted anonymously with Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.