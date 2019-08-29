ONTARIO COLD CASE: Neighbours hear cries for help as senior's home burns

A decade after her mother’s death, Naomi Beirnes says her family remains hopeful a suspect or suspects will be identified.
“It’s been so many years. She was there one minute and murdered the next. We’re still waiting for answers.”
The brutal murder of 74-year-old Livia Beirnes shook the St. Catharines, Ont., community on a summer night in 2010.
It was on Aug. 4 when Beirnes was tied up by an unknown person and left to die inside her burning home.
On that night, neighbours reported seeing flames and heard Beirnes calling out for help from within her home at 11 Oakwood Ave.
Neighbours ran to help her and asked Beirnes if she could make her way to a door or window. The woman said she couldn’t because she was tied to a pole in the basement.
Firefighters managed to free Beirnes from her restraints, and she was taken to hospital. She died the next day.
In an article two years after her mother’s death, Naomi Beirnes told Niagara This Week the tragedy — which remains an unsolved crime to this day — left her and her sibling wondering who could have done such an evil thing.
“My brother and I, we’d love to know why. Why would they do something like this? Why our mother? Why something so horrendous?” she said
Last year, on the anniversary of the fire that claimed Beirnes’ life, police put a call out to the Niagara community appealing for any information that could help close the case.
In February 2017, police offered a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the death.
Police have said the fire is one of five that occurred in the area between May 2009 and April 2011. Officers believe they're connected and the person or people responsible have ties to the neighbourhood.
Det. Sgt. Jamie Munro, the former investigator on the case, who has since transferred to another branch of Niagara Regional Police, said the case remains open and under investigation by the homicide unit.
The public is encouraged to come forward if anyone has information.
“It’s been a number of years since this case was opened, and we’re relying on information from the public,” he said.
In many cases, suspects are identified immediately; however, Niagara police have a few cold cases, Munro said. Even so, he said police remain committed to solving the crime and bringing to justice the person or people responsible for Beirnes’ death.
“We received evidence back in 2010, and there are constantly enhancements in DNA evidence testing, so we’re still working away at things.”
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call Niagara Regional Police at 905-688-4111 and ask for the homicide unit.
With files from Scott Rosts and Allan Benner
