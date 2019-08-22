Hamilton sets new fee in anticipation of urban boundary expansion applications

Developers may try to expand the city’s urban boundary, but they will find financial and political opposition from Hamilton councillors.

Under the Progressive Conservative government’s Bill 108, passed in June, it allows private individuals to apply for an Official Plan Amendment to expand the city’s urban boundary up to a maximum area of 40 hectares. City staff said an individual can make an unlimited number of urban boundary expansion applications.

But there are a few caveats to the process. Councillors recently approved, which were recommended by planning staff, a new fee of $67,875 for each application, along with a series of studies for the expansion that will be peered reviewed and paid for by the applicant.

The fee is broken down into two phases. For phase one, the cost is $56,204, which generates the planning report to council. If council denies the application, then the phase 2 cost – about $11,671 – will be refunded to the applicant.

In addition, councillors will have the final say as to whether the urban boundary expansion is approved. If councillors deny the request, applicants can’t appeal the decision to the Local Planning Appeals Tribunal.

Still, planning staff acknowledged the provision in the provincial legislation could allow for development in previously protected areas.

“It does open the door for private landowners,” said Planning General Manager Jason Thorne.

Thorne said planning staff have told developers to hold off on any urban boundary applications until after the city completes its second comprehensive planning review document called Growth Related Integrated Development Strategy. The first GRIDS project, approved in 2006, identified a broad land use structure, infrastructure, economic development strategy and financial implications for Hamilton’s growth option over the next 30 years to 2031. GRIDS 2 is an updated document for the next 10 years of growth to 2041.

Thorne said any application will be “looked at” on how it impacts the entire boundary.

“That doesn’t stop someone from asking for a one-off (application),” he said. “The development industry is aware there would be a lot of concerns of an ad hoc application coming forward.”