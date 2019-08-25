Peel police looking for hikers who found car keys belonging to missing Brampton woman

Peel police investigators are looking to speak with two women who found car keys in the area of Webster Falls near the Village of Dundas on Thursday, Aug. 15.

These women, described as being in their 20s and wearing sports clothing, are considered key witnesses in the missing person investigation, according to police.

Police said they have information that two female hikers found a set of car keys belonging to the missing person, Lovleen Dhawan. Dhawan’s bronze coloured Hyundai Elantra was located in the Webster Falls parking lot.

Police said they believe the hikers gave the keys to another group of people before leaving the area at approximately 4 p.m.