Flamborough parents facing last-minute increase in child care rates

Some Flamborough parents are giving their family budgets a back-to-school haircut after their before- and after-school caregiver announced Aug. 19 it’s raising the rates — in some cases, by more than 80 per cent.

Niki Gerritsen received the email from Wesley, the agency that runs the before-and-after-school programs at Beverly Central School and Dr. John Seaton School in Sheffield. She has three children and will now be paying an extra $200 a month, bringing her monthly cost for care to $1,300.

“I was a little bit shocked,” Gerritsen told the Flamborough Review. “There was no warning about it. I started to feel a lot of panic because school is starting in two weeks. We have to rethink decisions for daycare, budgeting, and cutting costs elsewhere.”

While the price increases for some services are relatively low — before- and after-school care for kids Grade 1 and up is going from $18 to $20 — other services’ prices appear to have increased disproportionately.

Before-school care for kindergarten-age children has gone from $6 to $11, nearly doubling the cost, while before-school care for older children has increased from $6 to $10.

Gerritsen’s children are in junior kindergarten, Grade 1, and Grade 3. And while she is "very happy" with the care her children receive, "I still feel this is (increase) is going to impact us and was a complete surprise right before school starts."

Wesley runs similar programs at several schools in the Hamilton area. According to the memo, the rate increases will also affect programs at Dr. J. E. Davey Elementary School and Hess Street Elementary School in downtown Hamilton, and Lake Avenue Public School in Stoney Creek.

“There is no explanation or increase in services for the drastic increase in fees and there is no consistency with the various price changes,” Gerritsen wrote in an email to Brittany Chehowski, Wesley’s early years supervisor, on Aug. 21.

“More warning should have been given and an equal rate increase for all …

"There should have been advance notice sent back in June.”