Waterdown HSR Route 18 changes Sept. 1

Waterdown bus riders who want to travel to downtown Hamilton will have a different route as of Sept. 1.

Waterdown’s Route 18 has been extended to give riders access to downtown Hamilton, as Burlington Transit’s 1X bus will no longer go into the Aldershot GO Station. As a result, those riding the HSR Route 18 bus will have to stay on board until it reaches Plains Road.

“We’ve extended our Route 18 service so you can travel to Plains Road after leaving the Aldershot GO Station,” the HSR said in a press release. “You can connect to the Burlington 1X service at Plains Road.”

In addition, HSR fares will increase this fall. As of Sept. 1, adult cash fares will be $3.25, adult paper tickets $2.50 and a monthly pass or PRESTO will be $110. Meanwhile, elementary or secondary student paper tickets, or PRESTO fares, will be $2.05. Senior PRESTO single ride fares will be $2.05, while a monthly pass will be $32.50 and an annual pass will be $325.