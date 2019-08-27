Have your say on future development in Waterdown

After passing the planning committee, the secondary plan must be approved by city council to become part of Hamilton’s official plan. If there are any challenges, for example, if someone doesn’t agree with the land-use designation their property has received, the plan then goes to the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT), said Hickey-Evans.

“In that case, the LPAT will often allow the rest of the plan to come into effect while those properties are under appeal,” added city planner Melanie Pham, noting resident input is sought at each stage of the process.

Flamborough Coun. Judi Partridge says one of her main priorities for the process is to create a community-led plan to “protect downtown Waterdown from over-development and intensification, and protect its heritage aspects.

“What is it that people want to see in terms of the type of building and the type of development? It’s a great tool that gives the people who live there the opportunity to have input.”

Partridge explained that when Flamborough was absorbed into the City of Hamilton in 2001, it became clear that Waterdown was behind some of the other local municipalities in planning for future growth.

“Stoney Creek had a good secondary plan already in place, the former town of Dundas had one, Ancaster had a very partial one and Binbrook had an excellent one, but Flamborough did not really have a secondary plan,” she said. “It had been kind of an ad hoc development situation. That’s why at the corner of Hamilton and Dundas, we had a 10-storey building. On John, we have two seven-storey buildings, built 40 years ago.”

The city is planning to host a public meeting in Waterdown in October to kick off this process — and the accompanying Waterdown Community Transportation Management Study — but a date has not been set.

Feedback is already being accepted on the city’s website, which also contains maps of the area in question and information on the study’s efforts so far.