Enbridge to conduct spill simulation in Flamborough Sept. 5

Enbridge Pipelines Inc. will conduct a crude oil spill simulation in Flamborough on Sept. 5.

The routine emergency response training exercise, which will simulate an emergency response to a crude oil spill, will run from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The exercise will take place at the Ancaster Fairgrounds, as well as two locations on Westover Road along Spencer Creek.

Enbridge spokesperson Ken Hall said people in the area can expect to see emergency response vehicles and personnel, including trucks, booms and other equipment deployed to the scene. As well, an Enbridge helicopter will be in the area, two Hamilton police officers will be on Westover Road directing traffic and the Hamilton Fire Service will also participate in the exercise.

Hall stressed that no actual crude oil products will be used in the simulation and there is no risk to the public, the environment or waterways.

“This exercise supports Enbridge’s ongoing efforts to maintain the safe operation of our energy infrastructure in Ontario and to ensure we are prepared to respond in a co-ordinated manner in the unlikely event of an incident,” Hall said. “It is vital that we perform these training exercises to enhance responder skills and help ensure the safety of our right-of-way communities.”

Hall said Enbridge conducts the simulations on a very regular basis, and the National Energy Board mandates that Enbridge conducts a full exercise every three years.

“We tend to do them every two years,” he said.

He added the company has three levels of exercise: Tabletops where they manage fictitious scenarios; equipment deployment drills where they use equipment on waterway or land; or full-scale exercises, which are the biggest.

“What makes them different is we have multi-agency participation,” he said of the full-scale exercises. “In this particular case it is a full-scale exercise.”

He said the City of Hamilton, National Energy Board and the Ontario Ministry of Environment will have representatives on scene on Sept. 5.