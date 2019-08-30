What's open and closed Labour Day weekend in Flamborough and beyond

Monday is Labour Day.

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in Hamilton this long weekend.

• The city’s administrative offices, including the Municipal Service Centre at 163 Dundas St. E. in Waterdown, will be closed Sept. 2.

• For the most part, malls, retail and grocery stores are closed Monday.

• LCBO locations are closed.

• Some Beer Stores are open, including three in Hamilton and one in Burlington. Store locations are mapped below.

• There will be no recycling or garbage pickup Monday. Waste collection will take place one day later than scheduled, starting on Tuesday, Sept. 2. Confirm your collection date here.

• HSR is operating on a holiday schedule.

• HSR fee increases and route changes, including Waterdown’s Route 18, take effect Sept. 1. For more information, click here.