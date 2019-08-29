Hamilton Magazine closing after 40 years

The company that publishes Hamilton Magazine has closed its doors.

Phyllise Gelfand, of Postmedia Network Inc., that has owned Town Media since 2015, said the business has been shut down because its bottom line could not justify continuing.

"Difficult decisions have to be made and this was one of them. In the end it was a profitability issue. They just weren't profitable," she said.

The move means the loss of two jobs with a third employee being given other duties with Postmedia, said Gelfand, who is vice-president of communications with Postmedia.

Town Media, that operated on Main Street West, also published Biz, Visit Hamilton and VINES and staged consumer shows such as the Gourmet Food and Wine Expo, the Greater Hamilton Home and Garden Show, as well as the Niagara Food and Wine Show, according to the Town Media website. Those shows will continue, Postmedia said.

Hamilton Magazine traces back to the late 1970s when former Hamilton Spectator ad sales person Wayne Narciso started a glossy lifestyle publication about the city as part of an enterprise called Town Media.

The magazine went through various owners, including Metroland, Osprey and Sun Media before Postmedia took over Sun Media assets four years ago that included Town Media.

Toronto-based Postmedia, which owns the National Post and other daily newspapers as well as other print and digital publications, has been struggling for years and most recently reported a $5.1 million loss and 7.5 per cent drop in revenue in its second quarter results.

