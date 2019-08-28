Missing man, 64, last seen in Flamborough area

Hamilton police are looking for a man who was reported missing in the Gore and Valens roads area on Monday.
Paul Christmas, 64, was last seen in that Flamborough location after being dropped off there by a vehicle before continuing on foot, police said.
He was carrying two small green or blue duffel bags of his personal belongings.
He was wearing blue jeans, a navy blue spring jacket and a black baseball cap.
Christmas is six-feet or taller, with a thin build and salt and pepper coloured hair.
Police say he usually wears glasses and may have a beard. He may also have ties to the Dundas area.
Police are trying to locate him to check on his whereabouts and his well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-546-3886. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppershamilton.com.
Hamilton police are looking for a man who was reported missing in the Gore and Valens roads area on Monday.
Paul Christmas, 64, was last seen in that Flamborough location after being dropped off there by a vehicle before continuing on foot, police said.
He was carrying two small green or blue duffel bags of his personal belongings.
He was wearing blue jeans, a navy blue spring jacket and a black baseball cap.
Christmas is six-feet or taller, with a thin build and salt and pepper coloured hair.
Police say he usually wears glasses and may have a beard. He may also have ties to the Dundas area.
Police are trying to locate him to check on his whereabouts and his well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-546-3886. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppershamilton.com.
Hamilton police are looking for a man who was reported missing in the Gore and Valens roads area on Monday.
Paul Christmas, 64, was last seen in that Flamborough location after being dropped off there by a vehicle before continuing on foot, police said.
He was carrying two small green or blue duffel bags of his personal belongings.
He was wearing blue jeans, a navy blue spring jacket and a black baseball cap.
Christmas is six-feet or taller, with a thin build and salt and pepper coloured hair.
Police say he usually wears glasses and may have a beard. He may also have ties to the Dundas area.
Police are trying to locate him to check on his whereabouts and his well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-546-3886. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppershamilton.com.