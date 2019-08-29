The tease is over: Hamilton’s last strip club shuts down on Barton Street

But the last dance also prompted a spate of fond reminiscing by patrons and dancers online.

"Last night tears were shed. We drank, laughed, and shared many hugs. Memories of this place will be with us all forever and I will always love my Hamilton Strip family," wrote "Diamond Jayde," who identified as a dancer in the industry for 11 years.

Chelsea Fermoyle — who proudly identifies as an "empowered turbo stripper" in Newfoundland — started her career in Hamilton and performed on Barton Street in the early 2000s. "For me at that time it was vibrant, warm place to be," said Fermoyle, who started dancing to support herself and a young daughter.

She pointed to "support, integrity and kindness" from longtime club employees like Ed Prociuk, who recently retired after 40 years waiting tables at Hanrahan-turned-Hamilton Strip.

Prociuk, 71, told The Spectator earlier this year he will always have fond memories of the club where he met his wife, LaurelAnn, when she danced in the 1980s.

But he also expressed hope the end of the strip club — and the raunchier sexual "extras" on offer in recent years — could signal a return to "more burlesque-type performances" in Hamilton. (The city recently tweaked its bylaws to make it easier for burlesque dancers to ply their tease-trade.)

Prociuk has argued the heyday of peeler entertainment at what was then Hanrahan's included legends like "Cadillac of Strippers" Dianne DeVille and Chesty Morgan, a famously well-endowed dancer who reputedly never doffed clothing below the waist.

The building was originally trumpeted as one of the city's "leading hotels" when Thomas Hanrahan opened it in 1908, according to the Hamilton Herald. Family members still lived upstairs as late as the 1930s.

The pre-peeler era also saw a less erotic but still-impressive crowd of performers roll through what was then a popular tavern — most famously, a mid-1950s visit by jazz legend Billie Holiday.

Even in the early 1980s, the performance bill included up-and-coming bands like The Tragically Hip and local legends Teenage Head.

Despite all of the history, John Barton Investments is not planning to save the original hotel building, arguing it is falling apart. The city's heritage committee encouraged the developer to "adaptively reuse" the building, but did not recommend designation, said chair Alissa Denham-Roberts.

The end of the Barton Street club — a "grandfathered" location — means stripping is effectively banned in the lower city, said Leendertse, with only two areas zoned to allow such a business. (That's on the east Mountain near Rymal and Dartnall roads, or near Centennial Parkway and the QEW.)

Leendertse doesn't expect much interest in the available licences. (An owner's licence costs $6,700 a year in Hamilton, while each stripper needs to pay $600 annually.)

The rise of easy-access internet porn has been blamed in part for the demise of strip clubs across Canada. In Hamilton, there were once around a dozen.

In the past, owners have also pointed to everything from smoking bans to federal changes to temporary worker rules — meant to crack down on human trafficking — that cut down on the dancing labour force.

But Fermoyle, who wants to start her own club, is more inclined to blame club owners unwilling to "innovate" as well as local government eagerness to "push out" the industry.

"There is still a demand, if you make the effort to meet it," said Fermoyle, a culinary expert who has also tried mixing her twin loves in an online venture described as "holistic adventures in food and stripping."

mvandongen@thespec.com

905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec

