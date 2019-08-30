Will Justin Trudeau march in the Hamilton Labour Day parade amid a cold shoulder from some Canadian labour activists?

There are reports that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend the Hamilton Labour Day parade on Monday, something that is raising the ire of one of the key people involved in organizing the event.

The Prime Minister's Office has been in contact with organizers of the annual parade about logistics for a visit that would have Trudeau taking part in the march, but not speaking at a picnic at Bayfront Park after it is completed.

"I've been told there's a 90 per cent chance the PM will be at the parade, but not the park after. He was invited by LIUNA (Labourers' International Union of North America) to march with them," Anthony Marco, president of the Hamilton and District Labour Council, said in an email to The Spectator.

A spokesperson for the prime minister said he couldn't "confirm the PM's schedule just yet, but we'll be sure to keep you posted."

Hamilton East—Stoney Creek MP Bob Bratina said, "I haven't had a message that he will be there, but that is sort of the feeling. ... I probably won't know exactly until Saturday."

Marco was not available to elaborate on his views about the prime minister attending, less than two months before the Oct. 21 election. But according to an email he sent to area labour leaders that was obtained by The Spectator, it's clear Marco is not welcoming Trudeau with open arms.

"As these are public streets, we cannot help where he'll be dropped off. We can only guess what reception awaits him as he walks past certain unions," he wrote. Marco has run as an NDP candidate in the past.

"The PMO staff asked if there was (an) agenda back at the park for speeches and announcements. When I said there was, they asked if he could speak. I said there was NO POSSIBLE WAY that was going to happen.

"He is welcome as a member of the public to walk the park and meet people if he wishes."

The email said he told Trudeau staffers that "local NDP MPs and MPPs would be speaking and the PM couldn't."