What's Going On Here? New blow-off valves installed in Lynden

A series of blow-off valves have been installed in Lynden in conjunction with the ongoing water system upgrades in the community.

JUST THE FACTS

The blow-off valves are not directly related to the system upgrades, but are necessary to prevent any water quality issues — something Lynden has dealt with in the past — once the new system is operational, said Hamilton Water director Andrew Grice.

The valves will allow the water system to be properly flushed and ensure it is operating in top condition.

The Lynden system is unique, said Grice, in that there is not an abundance of pressure and there are no fire hydrants for fire fighting. There are some for maintenance purposes but the additional valves will increase flow within the system and allow it to be properly cleaned out.

There have been 16 new additions to the system, including a couple of new hydrants and numerous valves. In order to maintain water quality, a large amount of water must be pushed through the system to remove any sediment — without the new valves, there was not enough flow to properly clean the system to prepare it for when the new well is commissioned.

The new well system is moving ahead on schedule with the construction to be complete by the end of 2019, with commissioning taking place in the early part of 2020, said Grice.