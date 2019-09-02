Harvest a mixed bag for Flamborough farmers after cool, wet spring

“A lot of other people still think it was too much rain but not on this property,” he added, referring to the sandy loam soil and gravel base at his Hwy. 6 North farmland.

The farm, which grows a variety of fruit and vegetables, saw a smaller yield this year. But that was to be expected.

“I procrastinated more because why go out there on a rainy cool day in the spring when there’s going to be a nice day coming — except they didn’t come for a while,” said Orosz.

At Josmar Acres, which also sits on sandy loam soil, the cool, wet spring didn’t impact the perennial crops but rather the annuals.

“We had to go in and seed in our sweet corn and plant our pumpkins,” said the Carlisle farm horticulturalist Andrea Otten.

“That was harder because the ground just wasn’t getting dried out and warmed up.”

Some produce is about five days behind, while corn and tomatoes are about two weeks tardy.

“All good things come, right? So we’ve got a great tomato harvest coming now,” she said.

Otten, whose family has worked Josmar land since the 1970s, explained that earlier annual crops like strawberries and raspberries produced a solid yield. Now, the green thumbs are waiting on the others.

As Otten looks ahead, one concern is top of mind: An early frost, which could impact Josmar’s cash crops, including wheat, field corn and soy.

“Let’s just hope it stays sunny and warm right through until Thanksgiving,” said Otten.