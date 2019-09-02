Canadians have a “collective responsibility” to confront any racist or hate-related language, said New Democratic leader Jagmeet Singh.

A day after National Citizens Alliance founder Stephen Garvey confronted Singh’s brother, Gurrantan Singh at Muslimfest, Singh said in an interview Sept. 2 at the Hamilton Labour Day picnic that Canadians need to “call out” racist and hurtful language.

“Hate comes from fear (and) to fight fear you have to fight it with love,” said Singh.

Singh said he was “proud” of his brother for responding to the protester in a “calm (but) strong way that (says) hate is wrong.”

He said in the past his Singh and his brother have faced “a lot of Islamophobia” from people.

“Anyone that is attacked that way we are all attacked,” said Singh, whose family is Sikh, “It is really important for us collectively to come together and denounce that.”

Singh also acknowledged that Hamilton has been experiencing a long period of hate-related incidents, particularly the confrontation at the Hamilton Pride event in June at Gage Park, the weekly protests at the City Hall forecourt, and Statistics Canada identifying Hamilton as the top location in the country for hate-related incidents.

Singh said Canadians are fearful of losing their jobs, paying bills, or are concerned about keeping a roof over their heads.

“So, there is a lot of fear to divide us,” he said. “Our job is to make sure we create the conditions to reduce that fear and insecurity.”

Singh, who did not participate in Hamilton’s Labour Day Parade, was enthusiastically greeted by all of Hamilton’s current NDP MPs and MPPs as well as NDP candidates for the Oct. 21 election at the entrance to Bayfront Park once the parade had ended.