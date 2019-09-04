Panhandling: Safe Streets Act tickets on the rise in Hamilton

Anti-poverty advocates argue ticketing people with little ability to pay fines, with the spectre of jail time, criminalizes homelessness.

It also makes little sense, said Joe Speagle, a member of Keeping Six, which supports members of Hamilton's street community and drug users.

"Put a team together and go out and help these people. Don't be writing these tickets. It's a total waste of money. You know, we could do better things with it."

Deputy Chief Frank Bergen said police issue tickets for panhandling when aggression or traffic safety are factors.

"Last year, one of our community members lost their foot. We had a woman recently hit by a car."

Police can also address panhandling in roadways via the Highway Traffic Act. In 2016, ACTION, which patrols the downtown and other high-crime areas, issued 721 notices under the act, 964 in 2017 and 697 last year.

Bergen said tickets are a last resort and officers use their discretion when approaching a person who's asking motorists for handouts.

Police are well aware of the complexities that can accompany panhandling, including homelessness, addiction and mental illness, he said.

"It's foolish for us to think that you can ticket your way out of this."

Bergen pointed to police's Social Navigator Program, which teams up a public health professional, officer and paramedic to help people with complex needs.

"We are absolutely committed to harm-reduction strategies ... but we also have a level and response at a certain time when it turns criminal, and where there are other issues."

Bergen added that police are also obliged to respond to complaints from the community and city councillors.

A few "very aggressive" people have been a concern for the International Village Business Improvement Area, said executive director Susie Braithwaite. One in the area has walked into traffic "hitting windows" and lashed out at people on the street, she said.

But it's a city-wide phenomenon, Braithwaite said. "It's a growing issue that needs to be addressed because it's not a good look for Hamilton."

She and her Downtown Hamilton BIA counterpart Kerry Jarvi, say they understand the economic factors that give rise to the street activity. "It's a difficult thing to police and it is difficult to manage a downtown that should be open for everyone."

Many panhandlers in the core are friendly, Jarvi said, but others follow people to their cars or use vulgar language, leaving "a perception of not being safe and secure."

Speagle, who has experienced homelessness, addiction and mental illness, argues that the ticketing policy and efforts to clear out encampments from the core are motivated by optics.

"They're creating one image downtown with the gentrification and the condos. We kind of don't fit into that scenario."

Coun. Jason Farr, whose Ward 2 includes the downtown, noted investors have expressed concern about the area's panhandlers.

"Hamilton's no different than any other big city. Unfortunately, this is an issue that exists everywhere."

Farr said he refers complaints, including from BIAs, to police and prefers to see the Social Navigator handle them. "It's a successful program that's working. If it's working, we should be doing more of it."

Ticketing homeless people who can't pay fines is a sensitive subject for Hamilton police.

In 2017, ACTION officers were accused of targeting marginalized people by writing bogus provincial offences tickets. Ultimately, four officers were found not guilty of obstructing justice and fabricating evidence in the high-profile trial. Charges against a fifth officer were dropped.

Despite the ruling, Ontario Court Justice Pamela Borghesan expressed skepticism about the practice: "The futility of the exercise is apparent."

Last year, panhandler Dwight Perry, who faces more than $30,000 in fines, convinced a court to withdraw 17 tickets.

His lawyer, Peter Boushy, argued the Safe Streets Act prohibited panhandling at transit stops, but not "near transit stops," as the tickets alleged.

In a recent email, Boushy noted the plan is to appeal his 62-year-old client's outstanding fines. "For sure, all the fines concerning soliciting 'near' a bus terminal are illegal and will eventually be thrown out."

While local police practices have been scrutinized, so has the Safe Streets Act, the overarching Mike Harris-era legislation.

A 2011 report by the Canadian Observatory on Homelessness also found the legislation to be expensive. Over 10 years in Toronto, the policing costs associated with offences under the act were estimated at $1 million, while the value of the tickets was $4 million.

The former Liberal government, however, didn't bow to critics' pressure to repeal the act. The Ministry of the Attorney General under the current Progressive Conservative government didn't respond to a request for comment.

tmoro@thespec.com

905-526-3264 | @TeviahMoro

