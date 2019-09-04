Should Hamilton offer free power to electric car owners in city parking lots?

Hamilton will look at installing electric-vehicle charging stations in parking lots across the city — but councillors aren't sold on the idea of car owners "filling up" for free.
The city plans to apply for a Natural Resources Canada grant to help pay for at least 20 EV chargers to help Hamilton — which has declared a climate change emergency — meet its mitigation goals.
A city report says Hamilton ranks close to last in a per-capita comparison of available EV charging stations in other large cities around Ontario.
There are only three locations now with city-owned charging stations: the downtown York parkade, Tim Hortons Field and Harry Howell arena in Flamborough. (Two sites are also coming to Stoney Creek.)
The report recommends the installation of at least 20 EV chargers to play catch-up — and to encourage more emissions-free car use by offering free electricity during a two-year pilot.
"It's an incentive to reward people who buy (eco-friendly) vehicles," said parking director Brian Hollingworth, who noted the City of Burlington already offers free charging at its municipal stations.
Free power ended up being a tough sell, however.
Coun. Maria Pearson said residents will ask why they have to pay to gas up their own fossil-fuelled vehicles while also covering the cost of free power for EV owners. "The taxpayers are paying for that," she said.
Coun. Brad Clark noted the optics of giving electric freebies to EV owners who are already eligible for government subsidies "up the wazoo."
Hollingworth told councillors the charging stations will have the capacity to take payment eventually.
For now, he said he does not expect it to cost the city a lot to give away electricity at each station — "maybe a dollar or two a day" — and added the city is still figuring out a "fair price" to charge in future.
But councillors ultimately asked staff to come back with a detailed report on both potential charging station locations and payment options before any decision is made on the idea of offering free electricity.
All councillors agreed on the need to add more stations — paid or not — with requests made for infrastructure in Waterdown, Stoney Creek and the lower city core.
There were only 467 electric vehicles registered in Hamilton at the end of 2018, according to provincial transportation ministry statistics.
But Ontario's Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) has estimated there could be anywhere between 55,000 and 109,000 all-electric cars on the roads in the province by 2022.
mvandongen@thespec.com
905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec
