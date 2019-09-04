UPDATED: White nationalist Paul Fromm denied permission to address council

Councillors have refused to hear in person from white nationalist Paul Fromm and a local yellow vester who had asked to delegate at city hall.

The far right leader, who infamously ran unsuccessfully for mayor locally in the last election, had asked to speak to council about whether the city's planned new hate prevention policy limits free speech. A new draft of the policy is expected to come out next month.

Via email, Fromm called council "closed-minded" and "undemocratic" for rejecting his request and criticized the "poisonous" Spectator for an editorial calling on councillors to deny him a speaking opportunity.

The news of his request spurred outrage and letters from citizens and groups like the Hamilton Centre for Civic Inclusion urging council to deny a platform to Fromm, arguing city hall is supposed to be a safe space for all residents.