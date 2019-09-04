All lanes of Hwy. 6 have reopened after a collision involving a transport truck took down hydro pole and wires Sept. 4.
Multiple vehicles were involved in the afternoon crash just north of Clappison’s Corners, said Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.
There were no injuries, however, the crash took down a utility pole and wires.
Hydro crews responded.
“It’s all cleaned up,” said Schmidt — just in time for the evening commute.
All lanes were reopened just before 5 p.m.
