After fire, Tony's Shoes and Dry Cleaning sets up temporary location in Waterdown

Nearly a month after the fire that forced Vince Fantauzzi out of his Main Street North shoe shop, the cobbler has temporarily set up shop at a new location in Waterdown.

“We’re really not back in business," said Fantauzzi. "All I want to do is get the people's clothing and their shoes settled with."

For now, Tony's Shoes and Dry Cleaning customers can find Fantauzzi at M and M Products, located in the Sobeys plaza on Dundas Street East, where dry cleaned items will be available for pick up for the next month.

While dry cleaned items were salvaged, most shoes were destroyed in the fire. Those, said Fantauzzi, will have to be reimbursed. Customers who suffered a loss can connect with the business owner at the temporary location.

Thankful to M and M Products and Quality Home Appliances owner Ward Misner for opening his doors and accommodating him, Fantauzzi is also grateful to his customers for their patience and promises to keep residents updated. Updates will be posted on the door of Tony's Shoes at 40 Main St. N.

When Tony's Shoes and Dry Cleaning will officially reopen remains unclear.

"The time frame I don't know," said Fantauzzi, who has been working with the insurance company after flames erupted at the back of his shop Aug. 9., causing an estimated $200,000 in damage.

"From what I hear, it's quicker to rebuild than it is trying to fix a 90-year-old building," said the local business owner, who is still grappling with the loss caused by the fire.

“I don’t know what to do with myself because there I used to work 14 hours a day,” he said.