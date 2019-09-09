Flamborough firefighters cycle to honour fallen brethren

A group of Flamborough firefighters took part in the third-annual Canadian Fallen Firefighters Foundation (CFFF) Ride from Hamilton to Ottawa from Sept. 4 to 6.

The fundraising ride saw close to 50 riders travel 540 kilometres from Hamilton to Ottawa by bicycle for the Canadian Firefighter Memorial ceremony on Sept. 8.

Rockton’s Paul Osborne, who is the training captain at Rockton’s Station 27, said the ride is a cause close to his heart.

“I know the job we do, we’re at a much greater risk of succumbing to cancers or being exposed to things most people wouldn’t be exposed to,” said Osborne. “At some point maybe I’ll be one of those guys and I want to make sure my family is taken care of, too."

“At some point maybe I’ll be one of those guys and I want to make sure my family is taken care of, too." — Paul Osborne

Osborne has been a volunteer firefighter since 2004 and said the foundation, a registered charity, was created to honour and remember firefighters who have been killed in the line of duty and to support their families.

He added the CFFF — which operates strictly based on donations — offers assistance to families in a number of ways, including grief counselling, scholarships for children and spouses and assistance paying for funeral costs.

While the riders left from Scarborough last year, Osborne said because they have nine riders from Hamilton this year, they decided they would leave from the Multi-Agency Training Academy on Stone Church Road.

The new starting point added 80 kilometres to the trip, Osborne said, and an additional day of cycling.

“Last year we did it in two days, this year we’re going to do it in three,” he said prior to the ride. The riders were slated to ride to Port Hope the first day, then onward to Kingston, before the final leg of the trek to Ottawa.

While he didn’t take part in the ride in its first year, Osborne said met a group of Toronto firefighters in Ottawa after the inaugural ride and the now 53-year-old Osborne — an avid cyclist — said he would join them in 2018.