If the province forces amalgamation on Dufferin County, Mono wants a referendum

It’s unclear what the outcome of the province’s municipal structure review will be, but one local town is already calling for their say.
In the event of a forced amalgamation between Dufferin County and any other local communities, like Caledon per se, the Town of Mono is calling for a local referendum.
“Bigger is not always better,” read a letter addressed to Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.
The letter, signed by Mayor Laura Ryan, called for evidence-based studies to be undertaken to support any sort of amalgamation, and to allow municipalities to work on their own timelines if this be the case.
“A lot of talk about amalgamation assumes bigger is better,” said Coun. John Creelman. “Quite frankly, there isn’t a lot of evidence to prove that is true.”
He said that local municipalities should get to hold referendums to show if there is community support for proposed amalgamations.
The letter outlined to the province that Mono is already undertaking their own review of efficiencies and possibilities for collaboration with local communities.
The province is expected to come out with the findings of a regional government review on the structure of larger municipalities like Durham, Halton, Muskoka, Niagara, Oxford, Peel, Waterloo and York regions, as well as Simcoe County.
If changes are made to Peel Region, Caledon could be affected.
“What they decide to do with Caledon may affect Dufferin County,” said Creelman, explaining that a number of other municipalities are drawing up similar letters to be circulated across the province.
Ontario’s regional government review is set to be released in October.
It’s unclear what the outcome of the province’s municipal structure review will be, but one local town is already calling for their say.
In the event of a forced amalgamation between Dufferin County and any other local communities, like Caledon per se, the Town of Mono is calling for a local referendum.
“Bigger is not always better,” read a letter addressed to Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.
The letter, signed by Mayor Laura Ryan, called for evidence-based studies to be undertaken to support any sort of amalgamation, and to allow municipalities to work on their own timelines if this be the case.
“A lot of talk about amalgamation assumes bigger is better,” said Coun. John Creelman. “Quite frankly, there isn’t a lot of evidence to prove that is true.”
He said that local municipalities should get to hold referendums to show if there is community support for proposed amalgamations.
The letter outlined to the province that Mono is already undertaking their own review of efficiencies and possibilities for collaboration with local communities.
The province is expected to come out with the findings of a regional government review on the structure of larger municipalities like Durham, Halton, Muskoka, Niagara, Oxford, Peel, Waterloo and York regions, as well as Simcoe County.
If changes are made to Peel Region, Caledon could be affected.
“What they decide to do with Caledon may affect Dufferin County,” said Creelman, explaining that a number of other municipalities are drawing up similar letters to be circulated across the province.
Ontario’s regional government review is set to be released in October.
It’s unclear what the outcome of the province’s municipal structure review will be, but one local town is already calling for their say.
In the event of a forced amalgamation between Dufferin County and any other local communities, like Caledon per se, the Town of Mono is calling for a local referendum.
“Bigger is not always better,” read a letter addressed to Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.
The letter, signed by Mayor Laura Ryan, called for evidence-based studies to be undertaken to support any sort of amalgamation, and to allow municipalities to work on their own timelines if this be the case.
“A lot of talk about amalgamation assumes bigger is better,” said Coun. John Creelman. “Quite frankly, there isn’t a lot of evidence to prove that is true.”
He said that local municipalities should get to hold referendums to show if there is community support for proposed amalgamations.
The letter outlined to the province that Mono is already undertaking their own review of efficiencies and possibilities for collaboration with local communities.
The province is expected to come out with the findings of a regional government review on the structure of larger municipalities like Durham, Halton, Muskoka, Niagara, Oxford, Peel, Waterloo and York regions, as well as Simcoe County.
If changes are made to Peel Region, Caledon could be affected.
“What they decide to do with Caledon may affect Dufferin County,” said Creelman, explaining that a number of other municipalities are drawing up similar letters to be circulated across the province.
Ontario’s regional government review is set to be released in October.