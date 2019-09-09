Flamborough farmers part of successful threshing world record

A group of Flamborough farmers travelled to St. Albert, Ont., last month to be part of a successful Guinness World Records attempt.
The Flamborough farmers, accompanied by family and friends, joined together to take a tractor and threshing machine to the eastern Ontario location and be part of the most threshing machines working at the same time on the same site.
Flamborough participants included Ross and Anne Book from Copetown, Dennis Royle from Rockton, Troy’s Linda Crawford, Freelton’s Jeff Anderson and Paul Royle, Copetown’s Kevin Lewis, Flamborough’s Jay Drabik and Troy’s Jen Dodds. They were joined by Donna and Ross Jacklin and Lloyd Sholtz from Cambridge, Henry and Pat Deter from Puslinch, Mary and Dave Anderson from St. George, and Bruce and Audrey Anderson from Dundas.
Jeff Anderson supplied the threshing machine, while Kevin Lewis supplied the tractor.
The attempt, which took place on Aug. 11 at 1 p.m., saw a total of 243 threshing machines running at the same time and broke a record set in 2016 in Manitoba when 139 threshing machines took part. Latour had previously owned the record after a 2015 attempt.
The record attempt was two years in the making, and although 250 machines were on site, only 243 qualified for the allotted running time.
The event, which was judged by Guinness World Records adjudicator Michael Empric, was hosted by Francois Latour. The event, which saw all participants don pink shirts, also raised $100,000 for the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation, in memory of Latour’s wife Suzanne, who succumbed to the disease in 2015.
