Flamborough farmers part of successful threshing world record

A group of Flamborough farmers travelled to St. Albert, Ont., last month to be part of a successful Guinness World Records attempt.

The Flamborough farmers, accompanied by family and friends, joined together to take a tractor and threshing machine to the eastern Ontario location and be part of the most threshing machines working at the same time on the same site.

Flamborough participants included Ross and Anne Book from Copetown, Dennis Royle from Rockton, Troy’s Linda Crawford, Freelton’s Jeff Anderson and Paul Royle, Copetown’s Kevin Lewis, Flamborough’s Jay Drabik and Troy’s Jen Dodds. They were joined by Donna and Ross Jacklin and Lloyd Sholtz from Cambridge, Henry and Pat Deter from Puslinch, Mary and Dave Anderson from St. George, and Bruce and Audrey Anderson from Dundas.

Jeff Anderson supplied the threshing machine, while Kevin Lewis supplied the tractor.