Driver clocked at nearly 100 km/h over the speed limit in Rockton

Hamilton police say a man's vehicle was seized and his licence suspended after allegedly hitting speeds of close to 100 km/h over the posted speed limit.
Officers were in the area of Valens Road and Concession 4 W in Rockton at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday night, working speed enforcement.
Police say a 2015 GMC Sierra pickup truck came into view on Valens and an officer clocked the truck at 165 km/h. This was in a posted 70 km/h zone.
The driver's truck was impounded for seven days — his licence suspended for the same period.
The 31-year-old from Cambridge was charged with stunt driving and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, October 7, 2019.
The penalties for stunt driving could include a fine between $2000 and $10,000, up to six months in jail and a two-year licence suspension.
Anyone with information is asled to call the Division Three Staff Sergeant's office at 905-546-3886.
To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online.
Hamilton police say a man's vehicle was seized and his licence suspended after allegedly hitting speeds of close to 100 km/h over the posted speed limit.
Officers were in the area of Valens Road and Concession 4 W in Rockton at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday night, working speed enforcement.
Police say a 2015 GMC Sierra pickup truck came into view on Valens and an officer clocked the truck at 165 km/h. This was in a posted 70 km/h zone.
The driver's truck was impounded for seven days — his licence suspended for the same period.
The 31-year-old from Cambridge was charged with stunt driving and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, October 7, 2019.
The penalties for stunt driving could include a fine between $2000 and $10,000, up to six months in jail and a two-year licence suspension.
Anyone with information is asled to call the Division Three Staff Sergeant's office at 905-546-3886.
To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online.
Hamilton police say a man's vehicle was seized and his licence suspended after allegedly hitting speeds of close to 100 km/h over the posted speed limit.
Officers were in the area of Valens Road and Concession 4 W in Rockton at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday night, working speed enforcement.
Police say a 2015 GMC Sierra pickup truck came into view on Valens and an officer clocked the truck at 165 km/h. This was in a posted 70 km/h zone.
The driver's truck was impounded for seven days — his licence suspended for the same period.
The 31-year-old from Cambridge was charged with stunt driving and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, October 7, 2019.
The penalties for stunt driving could include a fine between $2000 and $10,000, up to six months in jail and a two-year licence suspension.
Anyone with information is asled to call the Division Three Staff Sergeant's office at 905-546-3886.
To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online.