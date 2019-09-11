Singh looks to defy political odds

He also points to groundswells of NDP support in Toronto, Vancouver and in B.C's lower mainland — all areas where the party's election campaign is expected to spend the bulk of its effort.

Singh — like the party he leads — is no stranger to long odds, said Jennifer Howard, his campaign manager and chief of staff.

"You have to have an understanding of what it takes to sometimes overcome the odds, and Jagmeet understands," Howard said. "He's also somebody who is more inspired to fight for other people than himself. That comes up time and time again."

Singh's own path to politics has not been without adversity and trauma. In his autobiography, "Love & Courage," he described being sexually abused at the hands of a martial arts instructor at age 10 while living in Windsor, Ont.

"He tied his perversion to my performance, which was my primary motivation," Singh writes. "And as the weekend sessions continued on top of my weekly training, I convinced myself that I was improving at taekwondo."

The book also documents the ripple effects of his father's alcoholism on the family, and how Singh had to become the sole income-earner by working in retail — an experience that informs his political activism on pocketbook issues like poverty and tuition fees.

"I got through those struggles because of a lot of help and my family depended on a lot of help," he said, pointing to time his father spent at a publicly funded rehabilitation centre and help received from strangers when his family had nowhere to live.

"I don't believe that someone's job status or income level should determine their ability to succeed and do well in life, and that's why I really passionately believe in social programs and services."

In short, Singh is no stranger to being the underdog, said Howard. He likes to exceed expectations.

"I think he has, many times in his life, had to fight to get to where he is," she said. "He knows how to do that."

By Kristy Kirkup, The Canadian Press