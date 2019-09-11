Liberals framing 2019 as replay of 2015

The latest Liberal slogan — "Choose Forward" — appeals to Canadians to continue supporting the party's general direction, implicitly acknowledging that not everyone is entirely satisfied with some of the particulars. It attempts to frame the election as a choice between going forward or backward, not as a referendum on Trudeau's first four years.

As Trudeau put it in the interview: "I think people get that there is a choice in this election, that it's not about judging me on everything you'd hoped I'd do and where I might not have fulfilled all everyone's individual hopes for what this could be."

According to strategists, the key to victory is framing the election as a binary choice between the Liberals and Conservatives. In other words, forget about those New Democrats and Greens, whom Liberals intend to mention as little as possible even while emphasizing the values and policies they share.

At the same time, Liberals need to motivate progressive voters to back Trudeau again. They can't afford to let disappointed progressives — turned off by Trudeau buying a petroleum pipeline or scrapping his promise to end Canada's first-past-the-post electoral system or the SNC-Lavalin ethics imbroglio, for instance — to drift over to the NDP or Greens, or just stay home. Robust turnout will be crucial, as it was in 2015 when young voters turned out in droves to support the Liberals.

Liberals are under no illusions they'll be able to replicate the enthusiasm that attended Trudeau's debut election. But they'll emphasize what they say is at stake if the Conservatives win, reversing all the progress that's been made on everything from climate change to gender equality and gay rights — a tactic evident in the interview with Trudeau.

"Just across the country, seeing conservative premiers elected from the Rockies to the Bay of Fundy, who are trying to turn back the clock on the fight against climate change. I mean people are like, whoa, there is a lot at stake," he said.

While national poll numbers suggest a dead heat with the Conservatives, regional results tend to favour the Liberals in areas with lots of seats, such as Ontario and Quebec. They expect to lose MPs in the Prairies and know they're unlikely to sweep all 32 seats in the Atlantic provinces as they did in 2015, although they hope to hang onto most. What will happen in British Columbia, where a four-way fight among Liberals, Conservatives, NDP and Greens is playing out, is unpredictable.

But Liberals are still hoping to offset some of those losses with gains in Central Canada, which accounts for almost 60 per cent of the 338 seats up for grabs, capitalizing on Ford's unpopularity in Ontario and the collapse of the NDP in Quebec.

KEYS TO VICTORY:

— Frame the election as a binary choice between forward-looking Liberals and backward-looking Conservatives.

— Paint Scheer as a clone of Stephen Harper and a yes-man to conservative premiers, particularly Ontario's unpopular Doug Ford.

— Motivate disappointed progressive voters to back Trudeau once again by emphasizing that all the progress made, however imperfect, would be reversed if the Conservatives win.

— Pick up seats in Ontario and Quebec to offset inevitable losses elsewhere.

— Ensure Justin Trudeau is at the top of his game.

By Joan Bryden, The Canadian Press