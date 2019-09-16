‘It’s legal. But man, it stinks’: Barrie apartment tenant fed up with neighbour’s cannabis smoke

Dave Walker doesn’t have a high opinion of some of his neighbours these days.
The Barrie resident has lived on the top floor of a six-unit apartment complex in the Allandale area since March. Once warm weather arrived in April, he started opening his windows to let a little fresh air circulate throughout the apartment. What he got, instead, was a hefty dose of wafting cannabis smoke.
Neighbours living on the first floor consistently smoked the drug in spring and summer, forcing Walker to either put up with the nuisance or shut his windows. The weed smell also lingers in the hallways of the three-storey complex — quite strongly at times, he said.
Walker has discussed the issue with the property manager and contacted the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and Barrie’s bylaw enforcement department. But, because smoking is permitted on-site, the owner won’t take action and little can be done to force the neighbours to quell the smell.
“What rights do tenants have when one wants to smoke legal pot in his apartment and the rest of the building has to put up with (it)?” Walker said, sitting at his kitchen table. “Nonsmokers have nowhere to go for help. It’s legal. But man, it stinks.”
The building manager has advised Walker — who doesn’t have a formal lease — to adapt or find another place to live.
“I’m 59 years old; I know what pot smells like,” Walker said. “But this stuff was like somebody killed a skunk and threw it down the stairwell.”
Under the province’s Smoke-Free Ontario Act, people are permitted to smoke in private residences, though indoor common areas in condominiums, apartment buildings and post-secondary school residences are off-limits.
Barrie enforcement services manager Tammy Banting said the city’s hands are often tied.
“Most municipalities, including Barrie, do not regulate odour; it can be extremely subjective and difficult to identify where it is coming from,” she said.
But Leslie Gordon, the health unit’s tobacco-free-living co-ordinator, said this is more than just a smell issue. There are potential fire and second-hand smoke risks associated with cannabis.
“We would love it if all multi-unit buildings were no smoking,” she said. “It’s so unhealthy. If you can smell it, you’re breathing it. The social norm needs to keep changing so people realize breathing clean air in your home is a right; smoking anything isn’t. (Cannabis) hasn’t been studied the same way as tobacco because it hasn’t been a legal product. We will see, as time goes on, how safe it is.”
The legislation leaves folks like Walker “snookered,” Gordon said.
While many landlords are considering converting their buildings into smoke-free properties, provisions are often grandfathered, she said.
“The province says that what you do behind your own door is your issue,” Gordon said. “All this tenant can do is complain (in writing to his landlord) that it is impeding his reasonable enjoyment of his unit. His landlord could give him some help to stop the drifting smoke, but the chances are not very high. If I’m already living in the building, you can’t force me to stop.”
For more information on smoke-free living, visit simcoemuskokahealth.org/Topics/Tobacco.
