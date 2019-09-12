5 candidates vying for federal seat in Flamborough-Glanbrook

GET SOCIAL: @JanetGPO on Twitter

LIBERAL PARTY • JENNIFER STEBBING

A Waterdown resident, Jennifer Stebbing is an estate lawyer at Ross & McBride LLP in Hamilton and is embarking on her second federal campaign. Stebbing was the Flamborough-Glanbrook Liberal candidate in 2015.

CAMPAIGN OFFICE: 254 Dundas St. E., Waterdown

CAMPAIGN CONTACT INFORMATION: www.jenniferstebbing.ca | 289-799-1092 | jennifer@jenniferstebbing.ca



NDP • ALLISON CILLIS

A Hamilton high school teacher, Allison Cillis was selected to carry the NDP banner in the Flamborough-Glanbrook riding during this year’s federal election. Cillis lives in Binbrook with her husband Daryl and their two children.

CAMPAIGN OFFICE: 299 Dundas St. E., Waterdown

CAMPAIGN CONTACT INFORMATION: www.allisoncillis.ndp.ca | allison.cillis@ndp.ca



PEOPLE’S PARTY • DAVID TILDEN

David Tilden is the People’s party of Canada in Flamborough-Glanbrook. A municipal employee, Tilden previously worked for a large brewer. He lives in Binbrook with his wife and son.

CAMPAIGN OFFICE: N/A

CAMPAIGN CONTACT INFORMATION: www.ppcflamglan.ca | ppcflamboroughglanbrook@gmail.com



