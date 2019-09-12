5 candidates vying for federal seat in Flamborough-Glanbrook

So far, five candidates are vying for your vote Oct. 21 in the federal riding of Flamborough-Glanbrook. They are:
CONSERVATIVE PARTY • DAVID SWEET
David Sweet is the Conservative incumbent in Flamborough-Glanbrook. The Ancaster resident was first elected to the House of Commons in 2006. He served as MP for Ancaster-Dundas-Flamborough-Westdale before the federal boundaries were redrawn to form Flamborough-Glanbrook in advance of the 2015 vote. Sweet is a founding member of the Canadian Parliamentary Coalition to Combat Anti-Semitism.
CAMPAIGN OFFICE: 1654 Wilson St. W., Jerseyville
CAMPAIGN CONTACT INFORMATION: votedavidsweet.ca
• • •
GREEN PARTY • JANET ERRYGERS
A young environmentalist and professional, Janet Errygers was named the Green party candidate for Flamborough-Glanbrook. A wife and new mom, Errygers has lived most of her life in Flamborough. She works in the pharmaceutical industry and previously ran for the Green party of Ontario in the 2018 provincial election.
CAMPAIGN OFFICE: N/A
CAMPAIGN CONTACT INFORMATION: janetfortheplanet.ca | 289-442-2887 | janet.errygers@greenparty.ca
GET SOCIAL: @JanetGPO on Twitter
• • •
LIBERAL PARTY • JENNIFER STEBBING
A Waterdown resident, Jennifer Stebbing is an estate lawyer at Ross & McBride LLP in Hamilton and is embarking on her second federal campaign. Stebbing was the Flamborough-Glanbrook Liberal candidate in 2015.
CAMPAIGN OFFICE: 254 Dundas St. E., Waterdown
CAMPAIGN CONTACT INFORMATION: www.jenniferstebbing.ca | 289-799-1092 | jennifer@jenniferstebbing.ca
GET SOCIAL: @Jen_Stebbing on Twitter and @Stebbing.Jennifer on Facebook
• • •
NDP • ALLISON CILLIS
A Hamilton high school teacher, Allison Cillis was selected to carry the NDP banner in the Flamborough-Glanbrook riding during this year’s federal election. Cillis lives in Binbrook with her husband Daryl and their two children.
CAMPAIGN OFFICE: 299 Dundas St. E., Waterdown
CAMPAIGN CONTACT INFORMATION: www.allisoncillis.ndp.ca | allison.cillis@ndp.ca
GET SOCIAL: @allisoncillis on Twitter, @allisoncillisNDP on Instagram and @AllisonCilliFlamGlan on Facebook
• • •
PEOPLE’S PARTY • DAVID TILDEN
David Tilden is the People’s party of Canada in Flamborough-Glanbrook. A municipal employee, Tilden previously worked for a large brewer. He lives in Binbrook with his wife and son.
CAMPAIGN OFFICE: N/A
CAMPAIGN CONTACT INFORMATION: www.ppcflamglan.ca | ppcflamboroughglanbrook@gmail.com
GET SOCIAL: @PPCTilden on Twitter
• • •
This list will be updated as more information becomes available and when new candidates register to run in the riding.
