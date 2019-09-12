Hamilton kindergartners face longer walk to public school

After spinning their wheels earlier this year, Hamilton public school board trustees appear ready to move ahead on increasing walk distances for kindergartners as part of efforts to fix an ongoing shortage of school bus drivers.

Trustees on the board’s policy committee voted unanimously on Sept. 11 to match the Catholic board by setting 1.2 kilometres as the maximum kindergarten walk distance for next school year, up from the present one kilometre.

The vote broke a deadlock in January, when the committee defeated the same plan by a 2-2 vote but agreed to revisit the issue at a future meeting because central Mountain trustee Dawn Danko couldn’t make the session.

Danko, who at the time indicated she was “on the fence,” said she now reluctantly supports the 1.2-km limit despite concerns more parents will drive their kindergartners to school because “that’s a challenging walk for a little person.”

She said the new distance will reduce reliance on school buses and is already in place at the Catholic board, which jointly manages the consortium that oversees transportation for both boards.

“I do recognize our need to find efficiencies,” Danko said, alluding to the current shortage of about 15 bus drivers that is delaying many routes.

“Right now we’ve got around 1,600 kids that are arriving on average 22 minutes late for school every day and that isn’t OK, either.”

The recommended change will go to the full 11-member school board for a final decision on Sept. 30.

West Mountain trustee Becky Buck, who opposed the longer walk distance in January, supported the change even though she said she’s still concerned about safety, especially for junior kindergarten students, who can be three years old when they start school.

“If somebody can convince me otherwise, then I would love to hear it,” she said. “Hamilton is a busy city and we don’t have crossing guards at every intersection where I think we could, and so my concern is still safety with really little people crossing these big streets.”