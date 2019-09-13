NDP promises tax hikes for companies, wealthy

TORONTO — Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh delivered a frank message to corporate Canada on Friday, saying it is time for companies and the wealthy to start paying their fair shares as average Canadians struggle to make ends meet.

Hours after promising to cap the price of cellphone and internet services, Singh told a roomful of Toronto movers and shakers that an NDP government would raise taxes on corporations and those making more than $210,000 per year.

Those measures are on top of a proposed tax on multimillionaires who are worth more than $20 million, which the NDP unveiled earlier this week. Revenues would go into services such as universal pharmacare and affordable housing, Singh said.

The NDP would not touch the tax rate for small businesses, he added.

"I think this will come as no surprise, but let me be really clear with you on this point: Under a New Democrat government, big corporations and the wealthiest Canadians will pay more taxes," said Singh's prepared speech for the Canadian Club of Toronto.

"Our economy, and in fact our society, simply doesn't function properly when corporations take the attitude that it's OK to do whatever they can get away with."

The Toronto speech reflected the NDP's strategy of appealing to voters concerned about pocketbook issues by targeting big business and wealthy Canadians, which earlier in the day included going after the country's telecommunications industry.

Singh promised to put a price cap on cellphone and internet services and order telecom companies to offer basic plans with unlimited data that are affordable and to make it easier for third-party service providers to use existing networks.

The NDP leader has also made a point of accusing the Liberals and Conservatives of caving to corporate demands, which he reiterated both during the telecom announcement and in his speech to the Canadian Club.

"The reality is, despite the economy doing well the past four years, the wealthiest have more of the wealth than ever while everyday families struggle to pay their bills each month," he told the Canadian Club.