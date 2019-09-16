Mob murder: One year later, Albert Iavarone’s killing still a mystery

A year has passed since 50-year-old Albert Iavarone was gunned down in the doorway of his Ancaster home.

On the anniversary, The Spectator looks back at what we know about the Mafia in Hamilton.

The killer waited for more than an hour, hidden between the Iavarone's Sunflower Crescent home and a neighbouring property. Iavarone arrived home shortly before 10 p.m. Sept. 13, 2018, and was shot in the doorway.

His death marked the second in a string of suspected Mob hits that began more than a year earlier with the May 2017 murder of Angelo Musitano, also shot as he came home. One possible motive police have acknowledged is that Iavarone's murder was revenge for the 39-year-old Musitano's death; however, no one has been charged in Iavarone's murder.

Iavarone knew the Musitano crime family and his older brother Tony is known to Mafia-watching police. The Musitanos are one of Hamilton's three original traditional organized crime families.

Iavarone was a husband and father, who family said was particularly devoted to his son who has special needs. The 50-year-old was a realtor and entrepreneur who was known to police before his murder because of his associations, but did not have a criminal record.

On the one-year anniversary, Det. Sgt. Peter Thom of the major crime unit, who leads the investigation into all the recent Mafia murders, said there was nothing new he could share.

In the months since Iavarone's death Cece Luppino, son of mobster Rocco Luppino, was murdered. Rocco's brother, mobster Natale Luppino's home was targeted in a home invasion that became an attempted murder when another nephew was stabbed.

This happened while the Luppino's nephews Domenico (Dom) and Giuseppe (Joe) Violi were in prison for drug trafficking after being taken down in a massive police investigation that saw a turncoat become a paid police agent. That agent captured multiple conversations on wiretap and his induction into a New York City-based Bonanno crime family in a Hamilton hotel was secretly recorded.

According to conversations recorded by the police agent, Cece Luppino was thought to have rejected being a "made" member of the mafia family. Police have questioned whether his murder was meant to send a message to others in his family.