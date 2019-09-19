Flamborough-Glanbrook: A closer look at the federal electoral riding

As Canadians prepare to head to the polls Oct. 21, the federal riding of Flamborough-Glanbrook is abuzz with activity as candidates hit the campaign trail.

With the campaign for the 43rd general election ramping up, let’s take a closer look at the riding itself.

The district is vast, covering a 899-square-kilometre area around urban Hamilton, according to Elections Canada. Its massive geographical footprint includes the communities of Waterdown, Flamborough, Upper Stoney Creek, Mount Hope and Binbrook.

Flamborough-Glanbrook was created following a federal boundary redistribution effort. It made its debut in the 2015 federal election and includes portions of three former ridings, Niagara West-Glanbrook, Ancaster-Dundas-Flamborough-Westdale and Hamilton Mountain, which were disbanded.

Population in Flamborough-Glanbrook is on the rise, according to Statistics Canada. Between 2011 and 2016, there was a 14.4 per cent increase, from 97,081 to 111,065. The average age of residents who call Flamborough-Glanbrook home is 39, according to 2016 Census data. The median total gross income of households in the riding in 2015 was $99,358.

Four candidates ran to represent Flamborough-Glanbrook residents in 2015, with Conservative candidate David Sweet edging Liberal candidate Jennifer Stebbing by nearly 2,470 votes. Mike DiLivio, candidate for the NDP, earned 7,773 votes while the Green party’s David Allan Urquhart received 1,870.

There were 78,865 eligible voters in Flamborough-Glanbrook in 2015 with more than 55,400 turning out to cast their ballot. The voter turnout rate was roughly 70 per cent.

So far, five candidates have thrown their hat into the Flamborough-Glanbrook ring in advance of the Oct. 21, 2019 vote. They include David Sweet (Conservative incumbent), Janet Errygers (Green party), Jennifer Stebbing (Liberal), Allison Cillis (NDP) and David Tilden (PPC).

