Trudeau praises diversity, youth in Mississauga

Trudeau and Rudd were greeted warmly by most residents they encountered at the two coffee shops he visited.

One of those in a crowd of people who waited in line for a handshake from Trudeau was Vicki Mink, a councillor from Port Hope — one of several municipalities within the riding of Northumberland-Peterborough South.

She said she believes the Liberals have a good chance of re-taking the riding, despite the closeness of the race in 2015.

"Kim Rudd has done a fantastic job, has worked very hard, and has really connected with the community," she said.

"Coming in the first time not very many people knew her, but now she's really made a presence in this community and has a lot of support."

Port Hope Mayor Bob Sanderson, who was also in Cobourg to meet Trudeau, said the riding has gone both Conservative and Liberal in the past. Ultimately, the race will come down to local issues that affect the smaller communities, including economic issues such as ongoing demand for more skilled workers and a housing shortages.

But not everyone believes the Liberals will get a smooth ride in Southern Ontario.

John Morand, 77, also from Port Hope, expressed deep anger toward Trudeau — notably over his treatment of former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould and former Treasury Board president Jane Philpott when they were turfed from the Liberal caucus amid the SNC-Lavalin controversy.

"The way he treated the women in his cabinet was with total disrespect and I wouldn't be surprised if the RCMP actually ended up laying some type of charges," said Morand, who identified himself as a Conservative.

"As a man I don't like to see other men treating women, or anybody, the way he treated those two women. It's disgusting."

Philpott is running for re-election as an Independent in one of Markham's ridings, where Trudeau was to finish his day.

By Teresa Wright, The Canadian Press