Climate, reconciliation top Green platform

TORONTO — The Green Party of Canada says every policy in its platform — from the economy to health, foreign affairs, immigration and transportation — is viewed through the lens of the climate crisis.

Party leader Elizabeth May says politics as usual during a climate emergency is the wrong approach.

The Green platform, released today, also places a heavy emphasis on reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, including a pledge to implement the calls to action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

The Greens say they would pass a law requiring a 60 per cent cut in greenhouse gas emissions below 2005 levels by 2030, larger than the current 30 per cent target.