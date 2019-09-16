Facts about the Markham—Stouffville riding

Markham—Stouffville

Former minister Jane Philpott's split from the Liberals could leave voters in this Toronto-area riding divided as she seeks re-election as an Independent. Philpott, who served as health minister, Indigenous services minister and then president of the Treasury Board, resigned from cabinet over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's handling of the SNC-Lavalin controversy and was later booted from caucus.

Population: 126,064 according to the 2016 census.

Major communities: The city of Markham

Incumbent: Jane Philpott, a family physician, is running as an Independent after being turfed from the Liberal caucus earlier this year.

Main challengers: Former Ontario health minister Helena Jaczek, who represented the former provincial riding of Oak Ridges—Markham, is running for the Liberals. Theodore Anthony, a local businessman working in the RESP industry, is the Conservative candidate.

Election history: The riding was created for the 2015 federal election from parts of Oak Ridges—Markham and Markham—Unionville, which means Philpott is the only one to have held that seat. Before it dissolved, Oak Ridges—Markham was a Conservative riding, represented by Paul Calandra. Markham—Unionville, meanwhile, still exists and is represented by Conservative Bob Saroya.

Fun Fact: Markham is home to one of Canada's oldest agricultural fairs, which organizers say has been running since 1844. The annual event takes place over four days before Thanksgiving.

